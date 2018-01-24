Midday Fix: Beer can appreciation with a beer cocktail and details on the 17th Annual d’Vine Affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anthony Norkus, Craft & Specialty Imports Brand Manager at Louis Glunz Beer

Event:

17th Annual d’Vine Affair

Sunday, January 28th, 2018

1:30 to 6 p.m.

Union League Club of Chicago

65 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL 60604

Tickets are $125

www.catholiccharities.net/dvine

Additional info:

http://www.glunzbeers.com/

https://www.baderbrau.com/

http://www.begylebrewing.com/

http://www.maplewoodbrew.com/

http://atbbeerco.com/

http://www.glunzwines.com/

Recipe & other selections featured:

Beer Cocktail "Grecian Breakfast "

5oz gin or vodka

1oz orange juice

Topped with Son of Juice beer from Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

One quick stir to integrate everything. In a highball glass full of ice. Easy to do at home, no shaking required. Pour the beer slowly though; orange juice can sometimes make carbonation to crazy.

· Maplewood Brewery & Distillery Son of Juice New England IPA

Son of Juice is a truly his father’s child. A hazy IPA dripping with fruit juice notes. Pilsner malt and oats make a perfect canvas for loads of mosaic, simcoe and nugget hops.

· De la Costa Red Sangria

Our red sangria is more intensely flavored with cherry and berry flavors finishing with a dash of citrus and sweetness.

We love Browns. And you should too! Roasty malts and chocolaty flavors – what’s not to love? Ours is finished with cacao nibs to add another nuanced layer of bitterness and chocolate aroma to the already complex interplay of this well-balanced ale.

One of the most versatile beers in our lineup. Showcasing Falconers Flight hops, this sessionable brew has aromas of citrus and fresh-cut flowers, leading into a well-balanced blend of lemony hop bitterness and clean malt character. No matter the time of year, Free Bird’s restrained hop profile and clean finish make it a go-to across the board.

· Baderbräu Chicago Pilsner

Totally sessionable, this bright, hop-forward Pilsener was first introduced in 1989 right here in Chicago. In a time when “craft beer” did not yet exist in Chicago and pure, flavorful beer was virtually unknown in the US aside from imports.