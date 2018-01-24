Midday Fix: Beer can appreciation with a beer cocktail and details on the 17th Annual d’Vine Affair

We love Browns. And you should too! Roasty malts and chocolaty flavors – what’s not to love? Ours is finished with cacao nibs to add another nuanced layer of bitterness and chocolate aroma to the already complex interplay of this well-balanced ale.
One of the most versatile beers in our lineup. Showcasing Falconers Flight hops, this sessionable brew has aromas of citrus and fresh-cut flowers, leading into a well-balanced blend of lemony hop bitterness and clean malt character. No matter the time of year, Free Bird’s restrained hop profile and clean finish make it a go-to across the board.
Totally sessionable, this bright, hop-forward Pilsener was first introduced in 1989 right here in Chicago. In a time when “craft beer” did not yet exist in Chicago and pure, flavorful beer was virtually unknown in the US aside from imports.