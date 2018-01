CHICAGO – A man was fatally shot during a robbery on Chicago’s Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 46-year-old was in the 5000 block of W Fullerton around 2:45 p.m. in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police say the victim was shot in the head during a robbery.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.