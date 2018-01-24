Lunchbreak: Roast beef hoagie

Taylor Gourmet
1 North Dearborn St., Chicago
Recipe:
Arch 2.0 – Makes 4+ hoagies
Roast Beef Hoagie with hoisin spread, pickled cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro and crispy onions.
Ingredients List:
4 fresh baked hoagie rolls (seeded preferred)
Hoisin spread
Quick pickled cucumbers
Thinly sliced pepper crusted roast beef
Jalapeno & cilantro mix
Crispy onions (French’s brand is preferred)
Hoisin Spread
1 bunch scallion – sliced thinly
1 clove garlic – chopped fine
¼ cup hoisin
½ cup mayonnaise (Duke’s brand is ideal)
2 tsp. black pepper – table ground
- Place all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well with a spatula to combine.
- Reserve till ready to use.
Quick Pickled Cukes
1 ea. English cucumber – end trimmed and removed
1 cup rice wine vinegar
¼ water
2 tsp salt – kosher
¼ tsp. red chili flake
¼ cup honey
- Slice cucumbers into rounds about ¼” thick on a mandolin or with a knife. Set aside in a bowl.
- Place remaining ingredients in a different bowl and whisk to combine.
- Pour liquid over cucumbers and toss to coat the cucumbers evenly.
- Allow cukes to sit for at least 2 hours before using.
Pepper Crusted Roast Beef
3 lb. piece of eye round or sirloin (any type of beef that you would like to roast will work)
¼ cup salt
1 tbsp. coriander – ground
1 tbsp. granulated garlic
1 tbsp. black pepper – table ground
2 tsp. red chili flake
¼ cup herb du provence
½ cup oil – grapeseed, canola or olive oil
- Pre-heat an oven to 350 degrees.
- Trim any excess fat off the beef.
- Mix all spices together and set aside.
- Drizzle oil all over beef and rub it down.
- Place the spice rub all over the beef to make sure it is completely covered with seasoning.
- Place beef on a parchment lined baking tray and place in oven.
- Cook for around 35-45 minutes (depending on how well done you like your beef).
- Remove beef from oven when done and allow to cool completely before slicing.
- Place chilled beef on a cutting board and slice as thinly as possible.
- Set beef aside until ready to build hoagie.
Jalapeno & Cilantro
1 bunch cilantro – large end stems removed and discarded, rest chopped roughly
1 ea. jalapeno – sliced thinly
½ red onion – sliced thinly
- Place all ingredients in small bowl and mix to combine.
- Set aside till ready to use.
Assembling the Arch 2.0 Hoagie:
- Split open hoagie rolls and press flat.
- Spread a generous amount of hoisin spread on both inside parts of the bread.
- Lay down 10-12 slices of quick pickled cukes on top of the spread.
- Place your beef on top of the cukes.
- Place a heaping amount of the jalapeno & cilantro mix on top of the beef.
- Sprinkle crispy onions across the entire hoagie.
- Fold the top part of the bread over the ingredients and cut the hoagie in half.
- Take a bite, dig in and enjoy.