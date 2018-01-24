Lunchbreak: Roast beef hoagie

Jacob Hunter, Culinary Director of Taylor Gourmet

Taylor Gourmet

1 North Dearborn St., Chicago

http://taylorgourmet.com/

Recipe:

Arch 2.0 – Makes 4+ hoagies

Roast Beef Hoagie with hoisin spread, pickled cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro and crispy onions.

 Ingredients List:

4 fresh baked hoagie rolls (seeded preferred)

Hoisin spread

Quick pickled cucumbers

Thinly sliced pepper crusted roast beef

Jalapeno & cilantro mix

Crispy onions (French’s brand is preferred)

 

Hoisin Spread

1 bunch scallion – sliced thinly

1 clove garlic – chopped fine

¼ cup hoisin

½ cup mayonnaise (Duke’s brand is ideal)

2 tsp. black pepper – table ground

 

  1. Place all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well with a spatula to combine.
  2. Reserve till ready to use.

 

Quick Pickled Cukes

1 ea. English cucumber – end trimmed and removed

1 cup rice wine vinegar

¼ water

2 tsp salt – kosher

¼ tsp. red chili flake

¼ cup honey

 

  1. Slice cucumbers into rounds about ¼” thick on a mandolin or with a knife.  Set aside in a bowl.
  2. Place remaining ingredients in a different bowl and whisk to combine.
  3. Pour liquid over cucumbers and toss to coat the cucumbers evenly.
  4. Allow cukes to sit for at least 2 hours before using.

 

Pepper Crusted Roast Beef

3 lb. piece of eye round or sirloin (any type of beef that you would like to roast will work)

¼ cup salt

1 tbsp. coriander – ground

1 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tbsp. black pepper – table ground

2 tsp. red chili flake

¼ cup herb du provence

½ cup oil – grapeseed, canola or olive oil

 

  1. Pre-heat an oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Trim any excess fat off the beef.
  3. Mix all spices together and set aside.
  4. Drizzle oil all over beef and rub it down.
  5. Place the spice rub all over the beef to make sure it is completely covered with seasoning.
  6. Place beef on a parchment lined baking tray and place in oven.
  7. Cook for around 35-45 minutes (depending on how well done you like your beef).
  8. Remove beef from oven when done and allow to cool completely before slicing.
  9. Place chilled beef on a cutting board and slice as thinly as possible.
  10. Set beef aside until ready to build hoagie.

 

Jalapeno & Cilantro

1 bunch cilantro – large end stems removed and discarded, rest chopped roughly

1 ea. jalapeno – sliced thinly

½ red onion – sliced thinly

 

  1. Place all ingredients in small bowl and mix to combine.
  2. Set aside till ready to use.

 

Assembling the Arch 2.0 Hoagie:

  1. Split open hoagie rolls and press flat.
  2. Spread a generous amount of hoisin spread on both inside parts of the bread.
  3. Lay down 10-12 slices of quick pickled cukes on top of the spread.
  4. Place your beef on top of the cukes.
  5. Place a heaping amount of the jalapeno & cilantro mix on top of the beef.
  6. Sprinkle crispy onions across the entire hoagie.
  7. Fold the top part of the bread over the ingredients and cut the hoagie in half.
  8. Take a bite, dig in and enjoy.

 

 