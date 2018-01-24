Lawsuit alleges off-duty Chicago aviation cop acted recklessly in shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago aviation security officer is being sued for chasing, then shooting, a young driver, all while off-duty.

Thomas Blasberg claims Officer Jordan Wisniewski recklessly opened fire without cause.

The officer says he saw a rifle barrel emerge from Blasberg’s car, then heard a loud noise, so he chased Blasberg down.

He claims, Blasberg fired at his car near Buffalo Grove. It turned out to be a BB gun.

He fired back, and hit Blasberg in the stomach.

The City of Chicago plans to fight Blasberg’s lawsuit.