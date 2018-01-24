× Eagles kicker brings local flavor to this year’s Super Bowl

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — There always seems to be a Chicago connection with the teams playing in the Super Bowl, and this year is no different.

Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott is a Western Springs native who attended Lyons Township HS. Elliott set the Eagles franchise record back in September with a last-second 61 yard game winning field goal less than two weeks after he was signed off the Bengals practice squad.

The rookie has had an interesting road to the NFL. He was the the first kicker selected in last year’s draft after setting numerous records at the University of Memphis, but he might not have even played football, if not for a student kicking contest at Lyons Township’s Homecoming Pep Rally his freshman year.

Lyon’s Football Coach Kurt Weiner talks about how he came to discover Elliott.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video