Dear Tom,

I hear a great deal about the costs of pollution (in dollars and deaths) in this country, but what are the statistics elsewhere?

Airee Poulous

Dear Airee,

Pollution claimed an estimated nine million lives worldwide in 2015. Eighty-two percent of those deaths occurred either in poor or in rapidly industrializing countries, but pollution is an issue everywhere in the world. Additionally, the price tag for health-care expenses due either directly or indirectly to pollution-related diseases was a staggering 4.6 trillion dollars, or six percent of the value of world output in 2015. Contamination of water, air, soil and workplaces accounted for most of the deaths, with air pollution responsible for 6.5 million deaths. Polluted water accounted for 1.8 million deaths, and 800,000 were attributed to noxious work environments.