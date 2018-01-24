Freezing drizzle falling across the entire Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Drizzle is in effect until 9AM CST across the entire Chicago area this Wednesday morning (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map below).

With low overcast clouds a spotty very light snow mixed with freezing drizzle has broken out across our area this morning, and with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, slick spots have developed that will make for a slowed-down dangerous drive. Treated highways will be better than side roads and streets, but at these temperatures, extreme caution should be taken to combat difficult to see potential icy stretches.

If out this morning, watch your step on sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways when walking, and take extra time and be careful if on the road during this morning’s commute. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-to-late-morning.

