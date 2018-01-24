× Emanuel says Chicago will not turn its back on Dreamers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired back at the Justice Department again over DACA at a press conference at the Mayor’s Conference in Washington this morning.

The mayor referenced his immigrant roots and said the city of Chicago would continue to protect immigrants and their children who arrive here for a better life.

“The city of Chicago will not turn its back on people who believe that for their children, America is still a place for promise. And the idea that the President of the United States and the Justice Department would arrest any one of us for believing in our ideals in carrying out the law in our city, is wrong. Fundamentally wrong,” said Emanuel.

The Justice Department today escalated its struggle with two dozen so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, demanding records proving they are cooperating with immigration enforcement agencies.