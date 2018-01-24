Eagles kicker and suburban native uses trip to Super Bowl to help family of slain teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. -- A Western Springs native is getting to play in his first super bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and his hometown couldn't be prouder. But he's also using the Super Bowl hype to help support the memory of a murdered classmate.

From Philadelphia to Minneapolis to the Western Suburbs, this year's Super Bowl is taking on a much deeper meaning for the family and many friends of Kelli O'Laughlin.

It was October of 2011 when Kelli O'Laughlin was murdered inside her home when she walked in on a burglar. Her killer who had been recently released from prison after serving 17 years on previous felony convictions, received a 160 year sentence.

Jake Elliot is the field goal kicker for the Eagles. He has teamed up with some teachers and coaches at Lyons Township High School where Kelli and Jake both attended. He was two years older than her.

Elliott set the Eagles franchise record back in September with a last-second 61 yard game winning field goal less than two weeks after he was signed off the Bengals practice squad.

Coach Jason Brauer recruited Jake to play football for Lyon Township. Brauer designed a t-shirt to recognize Jake, who then suggested money raised should go to the Kelli Joy O'Laughlin Memorial Foundation.

Elliott tweeted about it too.

Kelli's family say they are touched by both Jake and the community..