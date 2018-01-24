× DOJ threatens to subpoena 23 jurisdictions over sanctuary city policies

CHICAGO — The U.S. Justice Department sent letters to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities today threatening to withhold federal grants.

The letters warn that the department could use subpoena power to force cities to provide documents showing they aren’t withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody.

It’s part of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ promised crackdown on sanctuary cities.

The 23 jurisdictions sent letters include Chicago and the state of Illinois.