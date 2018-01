CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs’ player Javier Báez announced early Wednesday morning that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Irmarie Márquez.

The infielder announced the pregnancy via Instagram, saying that “Baby Báez” is on the way. He also asked fans to guess whether the baby will be a boy or a girl. No word yet on when the baby is due.

The post has collected more than 40,000 likes on Instagram, with comments congratulating the couple and gender guesses.