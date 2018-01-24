× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Philadelphia

* The Bulls have won their last seven road games against the 76ers, tied for their longest winning streak in Philadelphia all-time (also won seven straight from 1993-94 to 1996-97).

* Both the Sixers (third – 25.8) and the Bulls (fourth – 24.0) rank among the top five in assists per game this season. However, Chicago has the fourth-best assist-turnover ratio (1.70), while the Sixers have the third worst (1.41).

* The Bulls are averaging 114.2 points per game in January, the third most in the league, while the Sixers are allowing 98.3 points per game this month, the third fewest in the league.

* Lauri Markkanen grabbed 17 rebounds in Monday’s double-overtime loss to the Pelicans, the most by a Chicago rookie since April 16, 2008 (Aaron Gray – 22 versus Toronto).

* After shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range from October thru December, Justin Holiday is shooting 45.2 percent from range in January, which ranks only behind Stephen Curry (45.7 percent) as the best in the league (minimum 50 attempts).

* T.J. McConnell is shooting 46.7 percent on jump shots this season (78/167), which trails only Washington’s Mike Scott (57.8 percent) for the best in the NBA (minimum 150 attempts).