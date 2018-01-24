× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Toronto

* Toronto lost, 4-2, to Colorado at Air Canada Centre on Monday night, dropping its eighth decision in the last 11 tilts overall (3-4-4 record). Including Monday night’s setback, the Maple Leafs are 5-13-2 (.300) when allowing the first goal of the game this season – ninth worst in the league.

* Chicago lost, 3-0, at home to Tampa Bay on Monday night, losing its third straight tilt, and getting blanked for the second time in those three setbacks. The Blackhawks have scored just six goals and are 0-for-16 with the man-advantage in their last five contests.

* The Leafs beat the Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime at Air Canada Centre in these clubs first meeting of the season on October 9. Dating to the beginning of 2006-07, Chicago has won seven straight games against Toronto at United Center by a combined score of 29-14.

* Patrick Marleau lit the lamp once Monday night, snapping his season-long eight-game goalless streak, and giving him 16 markers on the season. Marleau has 21 career goals against the Blackhawks – third most among active skaters.

* Chicago is 22-19-6 this season. The last time the Blackhawks had a worse record through 47 games was in 2007-08 – also the last time they missed the playoffs.

* Toronto has killed 90.5 percent of its opponents’ power-play opportunities this month – fourth best in the league. Chicago has killed 89.7 percent of its opponents’ chances with the man-advantage in January 2018 (fifth best in hockey).