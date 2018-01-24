Police: Over 100 crashes reported on Illinois roads — be careful of black ice

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police say over 100 crashes have been reported on roadways Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police Sgt. George Del Rio recommends to stay off the interstates if you can, and to be patient driving to your destinations.
A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain is now in effect until 9 a.m.
For the latest traffic updates, go to wgntv.com/traffic and follow @WGNtraffic on Twitter.
Here are just some of what's going on Wednesday morning:
A crash involving two semi has been reported on the southbound Tri-State near I-57.
A serious crash has been reported on I-294. Southbound I-294 is closed between 31st to Ogden.
A jackknifed semi had all lanes blocked on eastbound I-80 near Houbolt. Significant backups are reported in this area and dangerous road conditions.
Delays reported on outbound I-55 and IL-52 after two semis were involved in an accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.