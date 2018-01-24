Police: Over 100 crashes reported on Illinois roads — be careful of black ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police say over 100 crashes have been reported on roadways Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police Sgt. George Del Rio recommends to stay off the interstates if you can, and to be patient driving to your destinations.

A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain is now in effect until 9 a.m.

IT'S NOW REACHED 3 HOURS ON NB I-294, FROM I-80 TO I-55. pic.twitter.com/oNfsqYOti1 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2018

Here are just some of what's going on Wednesday morning:

BLACK ICE has caused 20-30 accidents around I-55 and I-80! pic.twitter.com/YchgMnXVJN — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2018

A crash involving two semi has been reported on the southbound Tri-State near I-57.

Crash SB Tri-State Tollway near I-57, involving 2 semi's pic.twitter.com/x9o0O2gxfc — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2018

A serious crash has been reported on I-294. Southbound I-294 is closed between 31st to Ogden.

Serious crash has SB I-294 closed: 31st to Ogden. pic.twitter.com/xQEwNZB0ri — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2018

A jackknifed semi had all lanes blocked on eastbound I-80 near Houbolt. Significant backups are reported in this area and dangerous road conditions.

I-80 EB @ Houbolt, a jack-knifed semi has ALL LANES BLOCKED! Numerous slide-offs in the area. Reports of black ice up & down I-80 & I-55! pic.twitter.com/IBFVxhjUm8 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2018

Delays reported on outbound I-55 and IL-52 after two semis were involved in an accident.

I-55 OB @ IL-52, right lane blocked with two semis that tangled. Delays ensue. pic.twitter.com/X1Ge6VlgEH — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2018

Winter Weather Advisory in place now for freezing drizzle through rush hour. @AmyRutledgeWGN has reports of 20-30 crashes. pic.twitter.com/S8FgCXVWi5 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 24, 2018

