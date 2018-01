Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sky High Sports in Niles is one of the largest trampoline parks in the Chicagoland area. You can have your fun with the Freestyle Court, Foam Pit, and more, or try out the Human Bumper Balls which were recently launched.

Sky High Sports:

6424 W. Howard St.

Niles, IL 60714

nil.skyhighsports.com