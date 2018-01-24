Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Another mild weekend ahead
-
Temps continue to warmup, mild weekend ahead
-
Mild temps ahead, weekend rain possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Sunday weather forecast: Unusually mild
-
-
Mild weather to last until the weekend
-
Saturday weather forecast: Sunny and mild
-
Temps changing through week, cloudy days ahead
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
Much warmer and milder weekend with rain possible
-
-
Snow will end the weekend then a warm up slowly builds
-
Cold weekend with snow possible Sunday
-
End of cold snap arrives for second half of the weekend