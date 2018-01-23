Suspects sought in attempted armed carjacking at Streets of Woodfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Police in Schaumburg are searching for as many as four suspects who tried to carjack a driver at gunpoint at a suburban shopping center.

The would-be victim said he was parked in a lot around 1 p.m. Monday at the Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg, Ill., when a young suspect wearing a surgical mask approached. He had a silver handgun and demanded he get out of the car.

He said another young suspect then approached on the passenger side.

Instead of getting out, the man said he hit the gas pedal and sped away.

Police said the suspects fled in a burgundy colored older model Chevy Impala.

The investigation is ongoing.