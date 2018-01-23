Suburban residential school remains closed due to flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- A high school in the suburbs remains closed due to the flu.

The Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora is shut down for a week and the buildings will be disinfected while students are gone.

It is a Residential school so officials decided not to take any chances and sent all 637 students home while the buildings here, including the dorms, undergo a thorough cleaning.

The first reports of students with flu-like symptoms started coming in on Friday and over the weekend the number increased. By Monday, the school says they had 106 absences, including 88 with influenza.

On the advice of the Kane County Health Dept and a recommendation from other health care officials, the residential school decided to close..

Kane County health officials says it difficult to say exactly how many people have come down with the flu this season, because not everyone goes the emergency room where the data is collected. But based on the number of people that have, this is turning out to be a rough flu season. And it may not be over yet.

“The strain this year that we’re seeing the most activity now is A,” said Tom Schlueter who is with the Kane County Health Dept. “And that seems to peak earlier in the season. Sometimes the B strain will peak later in the year, so that’s one of the reasons why the CDC is recommending that you get the flu shot now. … Because we may get another round of the flu coming with the B strain later in the year.”

Officials say while you may still get the flu, the vaccine can help lessen the duration and severity of the symptoms.