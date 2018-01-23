× Suburban dentist faces sexual assault charges

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A suburban dentist is facing sexual assault charges.

Eman Shirazi, 42, was arrested at Water Tower Family Dental in Algonquin on Tuesday.

Police have been investigating Shirazi since Jan. 11, when someone reported being sexually assaulted at the dental office.

They believe his accuser has a professional relationship with Shirazi, but is not an employee or a patient.

Shirazi faces several charges, including criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.