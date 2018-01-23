School bus full of kids slides down icy road, hits car

SUTTON, Mass. – The ride to school was a little wild for nearly 20 students in Massachusetts Tuesday morning after their bus slid out of control down an icy road.

Cheryl Kearney Katz caught it all on video and shared it to Facebook. She can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my goodness” as she recorded the video of the bus backing up and then sliding into a fire hydrant, mailbox and then a car. The driver of the car was also having problems with the slick street and got out of his car before it was hit by the bus.

Police say the 20 middle and high school students and driver on the bus were not injured and were able to exit on their own. The driver of the car was unharmed as well.