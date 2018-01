Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blackhawks could use a little good news after their 2-0 loss last night to the Lightning dropped them seven points behind the Avalanche for the last playoff spot in the West.

Head Coach Joel Quenneville provided a bit of good news after practice Tuesday afternoon saying Corey Crawford worked out off the ice for the second straight day and was showing some signs of progress.

There is still no timetable for Crawford's return. Crawford has not played since December 23.