× Police investigate after attempted child luring in Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Chicago police put out a warning about an attempted child luring in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

A 13-year-old boy was walking in the 5100 block of North Clark Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A man in a dark blue car pulled up and tried to convince him to get in the car. The boy ran back to his house and called his parents.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a thin build, short straight gray hair and a clean shaven face.

His car may have been a Toyota Corolla.