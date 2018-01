Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An off-duty Chicago Police detective was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.

The carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Wolcott.

Police said two black men wearing hoodies and overalls came up to the 43-year-old. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim and they got away with his 2015 black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

No one was injured.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.