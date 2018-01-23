More victims confront Larry Nassar on day 6 of his sentencing hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- Another day of heartbreaking testimony at the sentencing of a former doctor who admitted to molesting young gymnasts for two decades.

In the wake of Larry Nassar's case three USA Gymnastics leaders have resigned under pressure.

The sentencing hearing was expected to wrap after four days last week.

But additional victims of Dr. Larry Nassar kept coming forward.

Before he is sentenced, Nasser will hear more than 140 accounts, either in person or in writing and with the judge addressing many speakers as survivors.

For another day, former athletes are speaking out against Nassar's actions.

One by one, they are talking about pain, confusion, and shame over the abusive treatments he performed for various injuries.

Nasser has already admitted to molesting scores of elite athletes including top Olympic gymnasts Simon Biles and Aly Raisman.

The court also heard from a former gymnast who lives here in the Chicago area.

On WGN Morning News, Olivia Cowan said Nassar abused her when she was just thirteen and adults were in the room.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography.

The criminal sexual misconduct charges could push the total time up to 125 years.

The victim impact testimony could wrap up sometime today.

The judge has kept the proceeding open-ended to allow any others to speak out, including parents.