Midday Fix: 5 common skin care problems in the winter and how to fix them

Problem 1: Flaky, dry skin.
- Solution – The harsh cold winds outside, mixed with dry heat inside leads to everything from bleeding cracks to extreme redness, dryness and flaking. Combat the extreme conditions by investing in a balm moisturizer, like Atomic Balm Moisturizing Stick. Choose a stick vs. oil, or a cream to seal in that moisture. Also drink water. Your body is made up mostly of liquids. Drinking water doesn’t just hydrate your body, it hydrates your skin too. It also combats chapped lips.
- Beauty Buster Atomic Balm Moisturizing Stick http://thebeautybuster.com/shop/atomic-balm-women/
Problem 2: Breakouts and razor bumps.
- Solution – In the winter, your skin is dryer from taking hotter showers, drinking more coffee, and drinking less water. To prevent cuts, flaking, dry and itchy skin use a few drops of an oil like macadamia, grapeseed and almond oil will provide a smooth glide for the razor as well as a buffer, so you do not damage the skin. You can use the oil alone or put your traditional shaving cream over it. It might take some getting used to, but the result is worth it.
Problem 3: Using the wrong facial cleanser.
- Solution – Every night, even if you don’t have any make-up, wash your face. During the day, you skin builds up dirt and oil. Wash at night, and change your pillow case twice a week to prevent breakouts. Your skin should never feel tight, dry or itchy after your face wash. Use a gentle wash, and let it sit on the face for two minutes to dissolve excess oil without stripping. Be sure to stay away from any acid based cleansers. It will strip away any moisture. Many people need to change cleansers each season.Circadia Honey CleanserBurt’s Bees Cleansing Oil (Target)
Problem 4: Wrinkles.
- Solution – Use SPF if you’re going outside for 60 mins or more. Sunscreen should be world all year round because the sun’s rays are still strong enough to cause skin damage in the coldest winter months. My favorite sunscreen is the TIZO brand. It’s backed with Zinc and titanium dioxide and doesn’t cause irritation. If you smoke, stop. If you’re not drinking enough water, start. The more hydrated your body is, the less noticeable wrinkles are. Hydrate with 64 ounces a day to prevent your skin from looking old and tired. Every cell in our body is reliant upon water to function properly. Without enough water, every system in our body slows down and creates a sludge-like atmosphere that quickens aging. Last tip, invest in a good serum like the Secret Weapon Anti-Aging Serum. It’s loaded with the holy grail of oils like rose, meadowfoam, sandalwood, and macadamia nut oil. It works to minimize fine lines and hydrate the skin.Beauty Buster Secret Weapon Anti-Aging Serum: http://thebeautybuster.com/shop/secret-weapon-anti-aging-serum/TIZO sunscreen: Walmart, Amazon
Problem 5: Dull Skin.
- Solution – A night-time skin care routine is the most important step to having beautiful skin. At night, our cells rebuild since our body is the least stressed during this time. It is not exposed to the elements and following the circadian rhythm. Always make sure to remove your makeup and hydrate with anti-oxidant rich serums. Also, get monthly facials. Your skin cells turn every 3-6 weeks and sometimes even longer as we age. Monthly facials, like an Oxygen or Enzyme, will keep your skin glowing, balanced and hydrated. Dull skin typically means you need proper exfoliation and more oxygen.DMK Micro PeelSheaMoisture (available at Ulta, Target – Lora is finalizing which product to highlight)