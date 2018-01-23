Lunchbreak: Stuffed mushrooms

SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza
127 North Main Street
Wauconda, Illinois 60084
847.469.8840
254 Green Bay Road
Highwood, Illinois 60040
847.780.4065
Recipe:
Stuffed Mushrooms:
10-15 white mushrooms, depending on size
1/4 cup red bell pepper
1/4 cup red onion
1/3 cup green bell pepper
1Tbl butter
1/4 cup white wine
1 tsp garlic, minced
1Tbl basil
1Tbl parsley
1tsp thyme
1 egg
1/4 cup grated Romano
8oz grated mozzarella
12oz Italian sausage, crumbled
Instructions:
Finely dice red pepper, red onion and green pepper.
Add butter to skillet over medium heat.
Add diced vegetables to skillet and cook until softened.
Add white wine and garlic to skillet and cook until wine is reduced by half.
Place ingredients into a separate container and cool.
In a separate mixing bowl, add sausage, mozzarella, egg and romano.
Finely chop herbs and add to bowl.
Add seasoning to mixing bowl.
Add cooled down peppers and pan juices to mixing bowl.
Mix thoroughly by hand until mix looks even and consistent all the way through.
Baking instructions:
After you've completed the stuffing, de-stem and wash the white mushrooms. Fill each mushroom with an ounce or two (2-4 tablespoons) of stuffing and place on a sheet pan. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and bake stuffed mushrooms for 30-40 minutes. Mushrooms should be slightly browned and have an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Serve on a bed of arugula and garnish with balsamic glaze and grated Romano.
Makes approximately 10-15 stuffed mushrooms.