Lunchbreak: Stuffed mushrooms

Mike McElwee

SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza

127 North Main Street

Wauconda, Illinois 60084

847.469.8840

254 Green Bay Road

Highwood, Illinois 60040

847.780.4065

slycecoalfiredpizza.com

Recipe:

Stuffed Mushrooms:

10-15 white mushrooms, depending on size

1/4 cup red bell pepper

1/4 cup red onion

1/3 cup green bell pepper

1Tbl butter

1/4 cup white wine

1 tsp garlic, minced

1Tbl basil

1Tbl parsley

1tsp thyme

1 egg

1/4 cup grated Romano

8oz grated mozzarella

12oz Italian sausage, crumbled

Instructions:

Finely dice red pepper, red onion and green pepper.

Add butter to skillet over medium heat.

Add diced vegetables to skillet and cook until softened.

Add white wine and garlic to skillet and cook until wine is reduced by half.

Place ingredients into a separate container and cool.

In a separate mixing bowl, add sausage, mozzarella, egg and romano.

Finely chop herbs and add to bowl.

Add seasoning to mixing bowl.

Add cooled down peppers and pan juices to mixing bowl.

Mix thoroughly by hand until mix looks even and consistent all the way through.

Baking instructions:

After you've completed the stuffing, de-stem and wash the white mushrooms. Fill each mushroom with an ounce or two (2-4 tablespoons) of stuffing and place on a sheet pan. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and bake stuffed mushrooms for 30-40 minutes. Mushrooms should be slightly browned and have an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Serve on a bed of arugula and garnish with balsamic glaze and grated Romano.

Makes approximately 10-15 stuffed mushrooms.