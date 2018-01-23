× Light wet snow will end from the west by mid-morning

This Tuesday morning commute will be slowed by a thin layer of snow, especially to the north and west of Chicago where 1 to 2-inches has fallen. Temperatures are at or just below 32-degrees, so the snow is sticking on untreated stretches of roads/highways and side-streets. Rain has more recently changed over to wet snow south and east of Chicago into northwest Indiana. The precipitation band (shown on the radar weather map below) will be ending from the west this morning, as low pressure pulls away from our area into Lower Michigan. Allow time for a longer commute – conditions are expected to improve significantly later this morning.