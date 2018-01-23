Erica Strama from The Shops at North Bridge dropped by with a preview of the projected trends for 2018 and some affordable ways to add them to your wardrobe!
Hot trend, head to toe (actual toes, we included the shoes) looks for under $100
-
Much of month to trend mild despite end of week temp drop
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
The HIP shows us some cost-conscious gift buying ideas
-
Midday Fix: Wedding trends for 2018
-
Meet some of the PepsiCo Showdown coaches on Sports Feed
-
-
Oregon principal warns parents about growing trend called ‘Juuling’
-
Another carjacking in Morgan Park
-
Celebrity Stylist Lloyd Boston shares 5 fall fashion trends
-
Chicago carjackings highest in at least 10 years
-
Snow continues to fall across most of the Chicago area this evening, but slowly improving visibilities indicate that snowfall easing
-
-
Do unseasonable temperatures like the recent mild spell have any effect on the next season?
-
Police searching for teen seen in violent knockout video
-
Forget Pizza Rat, meet Brooklyn’s Avocado Rat