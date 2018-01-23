Doctor indicted for writing fake hydrocodone prescriptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Numerous grand jury indictments announced in Northwest Indiana Tuesdayhave ties to the Chicago area.

Dr. Jay Joshi, of Burr Ridge, received a four-count indictment on accusations of writing fake hydrocodone prescriptions. He works at the Prestige Clinic in Munster, Indiana.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana also announced grand jury indictments of drug trafficking and racketeering against seven individuals. Those individuals are accused of having ties to a Chicago street gang known as the Latin Counts, a documented rival of the Latin Kings.

These indictments are part of an ongoing joint effort by Indiana authorities and federal agencies to fight street gangs.