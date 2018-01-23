Democratic governor candidates face off at forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Democratic candidates for Illinois governor have faced off over taxes, accusations of pay-to-play politics and who would be the strongest nominee on the November ballot and to lead the state.

The candidates met Tuesday for a rapid-fire forum at WMAQ-TV in Chicago. It was the first televised meeting ahead of the March 20 primary.

Businessman Chris Kennedy and state Sen. Daniel Biss went after billionaire J.B. Pritzker, questioning his ties to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and conversations captured on FBI wiretaps between Pritzker and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Pritzker directed his fire squarely at Biss, saying he has supported Madigan and "I don't think you're one to lecture here."

Regional superintendent Bob Daiber, community organizer Tio Hardiman and physician Robert Marshall also participated in the forum.

The round-table discussion was hosted in Chicago at WMAQ-TV. The candidates have appeared in smaller forums and editorial board sessions, including a livestreamed session at the Chicago Tribune last week.