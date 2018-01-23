× Cop who killed Quintonio Legrier, neighbor charged after bar fight

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who shot and killed Quintonio Legrier in 2015, is facing charges for a bar fight.

Prosecutors said Officer Roberto Rialmo was off duty last month when he punched two men in the face at a northwest side bar, and took one of their jackets.

He’s charged with battery and theft.

Rialmo claimed he was defending himself.

He has been on desk duty since he shot and killed Legrier and the 19-year-old’s neighbor, Bettie Jones.

A police oversight agency recently ruled the shooting was not justified and recommended Rialmo be fired.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson has not yet made his recommendation to the police board.