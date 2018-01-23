Chicago hotels among best in the U.S., Langham gets top honors in TripAdvisor ranking

CHICAGO — Six Chicago hotels rank among the top 25 in the U.S. in several categories of TripAdvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice Awards,” the travel company announced Tuesday, with The Langham selected as the Top Luxury Hotel in the U.S.

TripAdvisor used information from millions of reviews and opinions collected in 2017 to determine the top-rated hotels in categories including overall, small, luxury, value, service, B&Bs, romance, family, bargain and all-inclusive.

The Langham was selected as the top luxury hotel in the U.S., although it didn’t make the top 25 in the world. It also came in ninth place in the Top Overall Hotel in the U.S. category. According to the website, around 89% of users gave their experience at the hotel the maximum 5.0 rating of “Excellent.”

Other Chicago hotels included in the list were The Peninsula (9th Top Luxury in U.S.), The Guesthouse (12th Top Small Hotel and 23rd Best Service in U.S.), The Whitehall (23rd Top Value for Money in U.S.), the Four Seasons (24th Top Luxury) and River Hotel (25th Top Value for Money).