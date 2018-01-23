Chicago area doctor, nurse among 7 killed in Philippines crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEGRIA, THE PHILIPPINES -- A Chicago area doctor and nurse, on a medical mission in the Philippines, were among seven people killed in a crash over the weekend.

Aurora Gagni from Orland Park, Dr. Nunilo Rubio Sr. and five others on their team died in the accident Friday.

Rubio was an endocrinologist from Chicago.

Rubio's wife, who is also a doctor, was severely injured.

The group was in the Philippines to give medical care to the less fortunate.

Police say the tour van driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.