Around Town gets artsy with Board and Brush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Board & Brush Creative Studio, their goal is to turn you into a “DIY master” by educating you to understand and appreciate the beauty of raw materials—the wood, the knots, the color variations and the simple imperfections that will make your project unique. Distressing, sanding with the grain, and staining are a few of the important steps they will guide you through to make your personalized wood sign look as though it has been with you for years—like a vintage heirloom. Hone your own passion for décor & DIY projects; they hand you the tools & direction, you create the friendships and craft.

5151 Main St.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

boardandbrush.com