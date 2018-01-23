× Animal shelter temporarily shuts down due to dog respiratory disease

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. – A suburban animal shelter has temporality closed its doors due to an outbreak of canine respiratory disease.

The Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, Ill., had to shut its doors because of the illness. The animal shelter is only offering limited services and won’t take in strays or surrendered dogs for the time being.

Officials said the illness seems like kennel cough, but it may be a bacterial infection.

The shelter said they hope the closure is only for a short time and said they are taking all precautions to contain the situation.

The shelter’s vet is caring for the sick animals.

Cats are not affected.