× 3 of top 10 school districts in the U.S. found in Illinois, home security group says

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — School districts in Naperville, IL and Morton, IL were selected as the two best in the country by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade group of home security professionals that advocates for safe communities.

The group collected data from 9,577 school districts to determine the Best School Districts in America, according to a statement, and compared them based on student performance, dropout rates, school funding, and area poverty rates. In their ranking Naperville CUSD 203 and Morton CUSD came in at first and second, respectively, while Wauconda CUSD 118 in Wauconda, IL came in at seventh.

“With a high amount of revenue, stellar test scores, and a near nonexistent dropout rate, CUSD 203 is consistently ranked among the best school districts in the nation,” the group says on its website.