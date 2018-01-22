× Wrongfully imprisoned Back of the Yards man released from ICE custody

CHICAGO – An undocumented man who has been held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was released on Monday.

Wilmer Catalan Ramirez, 31, walked out of ICE offices Monday afternoon and was hugged by loved ones.

He has been detained since March 2017, when agents raided his home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

He claimed he was wrongly identified as a gang member. Attorneys filed a lawsuit, claiming that ICE agents relied on false records to identify him as a gang member.

In December, the city settled the lawsuit and agreed to change its records to say Ramirez is not a gang member.