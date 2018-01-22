Suburban police searching for man who reportedly followed girl, offered her a ride
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Police have issued a warning after a man reportedly stalked children in west suburban Naperville.
Police say he followed a 14-year-old girl Monday morning on Rockport Ln near Stonewater.
The girl told police he approached twice in a blue, four door car and offered her a ride.
The man is described as a while male white in his late 20s or early 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call police (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
41.750839 -88.153535