Russian police find crocodile in basement while searching for weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Police officers in Russia made an unusual discovery in the basement of a home.

The officers were searching for weapons when they came across a crocodile. The crocodile was resting in a small pool of water that was dug into the concrete of the basement.

Russian police face an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg _ a crocodile in the basement. https://t.co/m3Iy6x06vy #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) January 20, 2018

The homeowner told the officers that he has had the animal for years.

It is not known what type of weapons the officers were looking for, but the homeowner is known to use weapons to reconstruct historic military battles.

On Friday, St. Petersburg prosecutors said they were checking on whether the man had broken any laws.