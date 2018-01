CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man from Chicago’s North Side who has been missing for several days.

Police say 27-year-old Michael Pfeiffer is missing from the 1300 block of W. Greenleaf in Rogers Park. He was last seen Thursday, January 18th.

He is 5’9 and 160 lbs. He is a while male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8266.