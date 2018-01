Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Officials responded to reports of a man jumping into the Calumet River after a car crash on the Chicago Skyway Monday afternoon.

Crews including the Coast Guard searched the river for about an hour when a body was recovered.

The crash happened on the Skyway near 98th Street around 3 p.m. Monday.

#CHICAGO: Crews are still searching the Calumet River for a person involved in the Skyway crash (reports that a person jumped in) #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/2GQP4vyytr — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 22, 2018

Traffic on the inbound Skyway was delayed while lanes were shut down for police to investigate.

All lanes have since reopened.

