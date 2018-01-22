Michigan doctor detained by ICE after 40 years in US

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A respected doctor in Kalamazoo, Mich., who has been living in the United States for nearly 40 years on a permanent green card, may face deportation.

According to WOOD-TV, Lukasz Niec came to the United States with his family in 1979 from Poland when he was just 3-years-old.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents came to Niec’s house last week and took him away to jail in handcuffs. ICE has not commented on the case.

The now 43-year-old Niec has had past run-ins with the law. He had two misdemeanor convictions when he was 17 — one for destruction of property and the other for receiving and concealing stolen goods. He pled guilty to these charges under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which “allows young first offenders to avoid a criminal record if they never offend again,” WOOD says.

Niec’s family tells WOOD that ICE, a federal agency, does not honor that state plea agreement.

A bond hearing for Niec may not be scheduled until February, WOOD reports. He will be in jail until then.

