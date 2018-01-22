Lunchbreak: Eggplant caviar and polenta fritters

Posted 1:35 PM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:21PM, January 22, 2018

Executive Chef Saul Roman, Artango Bar & Steakhouse

Artango Bar and Steakhouse

4767 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

Event:

“Sabor A Tango”
Argentine Tango Dinner & Show
Every Friday at 8 p.m.
Travel to Buenos Aires for a night and enjoy an exceptional live performance featuring Tango and Argentine Folklore by professional dancers. Be enchanted by the energy, costumes and passion. Raw, sensual and fun, “Sabor A Tango” will sweep you off your feet. Complimentary admission with dinner reservation.

www.ArtangoSteakhouse.com

Recipes:

EGGPLANT CAVIAR RECIPE


INGREDIENTS

2 pieces medium size eggplant

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil extra

2 tablespoons sherry wine vinegar

½ teaspoon each of fresh chopped herbs (thyme; rosemary; sage)

½ tablespoon of chopped garlic

½ teaspoon of chopped fresh chives to garnish

1 tablespoon diced fresh tomato to garnish

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

 DIRECTION

  • Preheat the grill
  • Brush eggplant with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper
  • Place eggplant on the grill, grilled until charred. Let cool slightly.
  • Take the skin out and chop the eggplant
  • In a bowl, mix the eggplant with all ingredients
  • Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with oil and top with fresh chives and diced tomato

POLENTA FRITTERS

INGREDIENTS

4 cups of water

1 cup of polenta

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTION

Bring 4 cups of water and salt to boil. Whisk the polenta. Once it begins to thicken, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Line an 8 x 11 inch baking dish with aluminum foil and carefully pour the polenta into the baking dish. Using the spatula to smooth it to an even thickness, for about ¾ inch. Cover and refrigerated for at least two hours and up to one day until firm. Sliced the polenta into squares.

 