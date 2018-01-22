Lunchbreak: Eggplant caviar and polenta fritters

Artango Bar and Steakhouse
4767 N. Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Event:
“Sabor A Tango”
Argentine Tango Dinner & Show
Every Friday at 8 p.m.
Travel to Buenos Aires for a night and enjoy an exceptional live performance featuring Tango and Argentine Folklore by professional dancers. Be enchanted by the energy, costumes and passion. Raw, sensual and fun, “Sabor A Tango” will sweep you off your feet. Complimentary admission with dinner reservation.
Recipes:
EGGPLANT CAVIAR RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
2 pieces medium size eggplant
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil extra
2 tablespoons sherry wine vinegar
½ teaspoon each of fresh chopped herbs (thyme; rosemary; sage)
½ tablespoon of chopped garlic
½ teaspoon of chopped fresh chives to garnish
1 tablespoon diced fresh tomato to garnish
Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
DIRECTION
- Preheat the grill
- Brush eggplant with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper
- Place eggplant on the grill, grilled until charred. Let cool slightly.
- Take the skin out and chop the eggplant
- In a bowl, mix the eggplant with all ingredients
- Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with oil and top with fresh chives and diced tomato
POLENTA FRITTERS
INGREDIENTS
4 cups of water
1 cup of polenta
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
DIRECTION
Bring 4 cups of water and salt to boil. Whisk the polenta. Once it begins to thicken, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Line an 8 x 11 inch baking dish with aluminum foil and carefully pour the polenta into the baking dish. Using the spatula to smooth it to an even thickness, for about ¾ inch. Cover and refrigerated for at least two hours and up to one day until firm. Sliced the polenta into squares.