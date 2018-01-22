Lunchbreak: Eggplant caviar and polenta fritters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Saul Roman, Artango Bar & Steakhouse

Artango Bar and Steakhouse

4767 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

Event:

“Sabor A Tango”

Argentine Tango Dinner & Show

Every Friday at 8 p.m.

Travel to Buenos Aires for a night and enjoy an exceptional live performance featuring Tango and Argentine Folklore by professional dancers. Be enchanted by the energy, costumes and passion. Raw, sensual and fun, “Sabor A Tango” will sweep you off your feet. Complimentary admission with dinner reservation.

www.ArtangoSteakhouse.com

Recipes:

EGGPLANT CAVIAR RECIPE



INGREDIENTS

2 pieces medium size eggplant

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil extra

2 tablespoons sherry wine vinegar

½ teaspoon each of fresh chopped herbs (thyme; rosemary; sage)

½ tablespoon of chopped garlic

½ teaspoon of chopped fresh chives to garnish

1 tablespoon diced fresh tomato to garnish

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTION

Preheat the grill

Brush eggplant with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper

Place eggplant on the grill, grilled until charred. Let cool slightly.

Take the skin out and chop the eggplant

In a bowl, mix the eggplant with all ingredients

Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with oil and top with fresh chives and diced tomato

POLENTA FRITTERS

INGREDIENTS

4 cups of water

1 cup of polenta

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTION

Bring 4 cups of water and salt to boil. Whisk the polenta. Once it begins to thicken, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Line an 8 x 11 inch baking dish with aluminum foil and carefully pour the polenta into the baking dish. Using the spatula to smooth it to an even thickness, for about ¾ inch. Cover and refrigerated for at least two hours and up to one day until firm. Sliced the polenta into squares.