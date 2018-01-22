× Legionella possibly detected in water at Illinois Statehouse

SPRINGFIELD — Tests found that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ Disease may be present in the water system at the Illinois State Capitol.

A memo sent to everyone who works at the Capitol Complex in Springfield said the bacteria was detected in the hot water system.

Aerators are now being removed and people are advised against using showers.

The memo said the disease is not contracted by drinking water.

Further testing is underway. There are no reports anyone has contracted Legionnaires’ Disease.