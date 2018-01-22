× In need of some good news, Blackhawks will get Artem Anisimov back in the lineup

CHICAGO – With their standing in the Western Conference continuing to slip and their top goalie still out for the foreseeable future, the Blackhawks are in need of a little good news.

On Monday, they finally did thanks to the return of one of their top scorers.

After missing the last ten games with an upper body injury, the center is back in the Blackhawks lineup Monday night as the team faces the Lightning at the United Center.

During morning skate, Anisimov was on the team’s third line with Alex DeBrincat and Ryan Hartman. The move was expected after the Team sent Gustav Forsling to Rockford last night to make room for the center.

Having Anisimov back is certainly a welcome bit of good news considering that he had 13 goals and five assists before his injury in late December.