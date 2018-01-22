× First Culver’s opening in Chicago, serving up butter burgers, custard and curds

CHICAGO — Not all Chicagoans were born here, which probably explains why there’s so much hype every time a regional fast-food chain moves into the city (like Sonic, Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack), giving expats the chance to satisfy their craving for the fatty flavors they remember from childhood.

So this week Wisconsinites (and people who love butter) can get excited for not one, but two Culver’s locations slated to open in Chicago, the first to do so within the city limits.

For the uninitiated, Culver’s is best known for its ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard, and deep-fried cheese curds. Yes, the bun of each burger is toasted and “lightly buttered.” Dense and creamy, the custard is made fresh. And those Wisconsin cheese curds you’ve heard so much about are deep fried, of course.

While Culver’s have opened in the suburbs, they will be available within the city limits for the first time on January 23, when its Bronzeville restaurant opens its doors at 3355 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. A second location is slated to open on the Six Corners in Portage Park on January 29 as well.

First opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984, there are now over 600 Culver’s locations across the Midwest and Southeast U.S. Restaurant founder Craig Culver himself will be in attendance when they cut the ribbon at the Bronzeville location at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.