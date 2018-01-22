Danny Parkins talks Super Bowl and Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At last, we have the two teams that will play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy to close out the 2017 NFL Season. Now let the hype begin.

The Eagles and the Patriots both won their respective conference championships to advance to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. A win would be another feather in the cap of the Brady-Belichick Dynasty which has currently won five championships since 2001. For Philadelphia, it would be the first Super Bowl title after two previous losses in the big game.

Danny Parkins of "The Spiegel and Parkins Show" on 670 The Score talked about that on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton, a day after each team won their conference championship. But the guys also discussed the Bears' chances to maybe rise up and be a contender themselves sooner or late with new head coach Matt Nagy.

