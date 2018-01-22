Cook County Board President supports proposal to legalize marijuana in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some state and local lawmakers are holding public hearings in Chicago today to discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle testified at the hearing and supports the move. She said, "it no longer makes sense to support drug policies that disproportionately affect communities of color at a high cost to taxpayers."

Legalizing pot could raise hundreds of millions of dollars if taxed and sold legally.

Some lawmakers and experts in addiction medicine are against the proposal.

Cook County voters will have the opportunity to vote on a non-binding referendum on legalizing marijuana for adults in the March 20 primary.