Comedy Legend Richard Lewis Plays “Would You Rather”

One of WGN Morning News' favorite guests of all-time is Richard Lewis.

You never know what he's going to say.

The only thing you do know is that he's going to be funny. And that he'll be dressed in all black, of course.

He's been doing stand-up comedy for almost 50 years and recently he helped Zanies celebrate their 40th anniversary. Congratulations, Richard and Zanies!

Richard is going to be in the 10th season of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and he'll begin shooting this Spring.

In the meantime, you can find out what he's doing by visiting richardlewisonline.com and by following him on Twitter @TheRichardLewis