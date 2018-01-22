Southerly winds on the warm side of a strong storm system drew springlike warmth across the area Monday, while blizzard conditions raged to our west. The high temperature of 54 degrees at O’Hare International Airport was just 5 degrees shy of the record for the date. The April-level readings fueled unsettled weather, with thunderstorms moving across the metro area during the early morning. Another fast moving line of storms developed during the evening, bringing gusty winds. January thunderstorms are uncommon in Chicago, occurring on average about once every 3 years. However, January 2017, produced two thunderstorm days. Blustery winds on Tuesday will circulate much colder air into the region, with daytime temperatures lower by some 20 degrees. Occasional snow is likely to persist into midday.
Cold, snow follow rare January thunderstorms
-
Showers/thunderstorms move north and east across the Chicago area
-
Lake-effect snows finally winding down over northwest Indiana – sub-zero wind chills return
-
Chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight into Saturday forenoon
-
Polar air likely to bring snow in coming days
-
Clouds, rain to temper unseasonable warmth
-
-
Chilly Saturday to follow Friday night’s storms
-
Cold air arrives; Snow possible by week’s end
-
Winter Storm Warning for lake-effect snow in NW Indiana-SW Lower Michigan continues into Saturday
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area Sunday primarily along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor
-
-
A chilly morning across the Chicago area
-
As temperatures fall through the 30s and 20s – slick roads ahead for the Chicago area tonight
-
Snow moves out, cold moves in