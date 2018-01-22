Cold, snow follow rare January thunderstorms

Southerly winds on the warm side of a strong storm system drew springlike warmth across the area Monday, while blizzard conditions raged to our west. The high temperature of 54 degrees at O’Hare International Airport was just 5 degrees shy of the record for the date. The April-level readings fueled unsettled weather, with thunderstorms moving across the metro area during the early morning. Another fast moving line of storms developed during the evening, bringing gusty winds. January thunderstorms are uncommon in Chicago, occurring on average about once every 3 years. However, January 2017, produced two thunderstorm days. Blustery winds on Tuesday will circulate much colder air into the region, with daytime temperatures lower by some 20 degrees. Occasional snow is likely to persist into midday.